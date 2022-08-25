TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 31,371 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 540,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,371 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $9,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPE. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.04.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

