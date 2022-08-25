1,869 Shares in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,026,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,385,000 after buying an additional 2,026,052 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $18,232,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,611,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,857 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter valued at about $8,098,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,338,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,120,000 after purchasing an additional 944,839 shares in the last quarter.

AMBP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.65 to $6.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.20 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Shares of AMBP opened at $6.55 on Thursday. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 89.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

