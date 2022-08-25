Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,383,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,237,000 after purchasing an additional 90,290 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,523,000 after acquiring an additional 59,727 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,510,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 12.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 516,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,595,000 after acquiring an additional 55,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $37.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $50.92.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 29.83%. Equities analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.08%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on First Bancorp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

In related news, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $33,840.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $121,208.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

