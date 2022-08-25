Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 3,479 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 10,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL stock opened at $96.13 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.30.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,053.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,185,927 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

