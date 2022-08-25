Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $253,000 Investment in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 133,507 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at $5,743,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 471,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 38,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 139.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 461,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 268,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro Trading Up 4.1 %

PUMP stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.03. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $16.92.

Insider Activity at ProPetro

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.55). ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,060.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ProPetro news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,060.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $296,049.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,412.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,862 shares of company stock worth $1,177,267 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PUMP shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on ProPetro to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on ProPetro to $19.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

ProPetro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.