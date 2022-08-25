Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,976 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,497,000 after purchasing an additional 798,353 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Snowflake by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,350 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,950 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,468,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,820,000 after acquiring an additional 472,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,378,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,384,000 after acquiring an additional 290,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.26.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $159.49 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.70.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

