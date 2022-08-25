Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,027,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,966,000 after acquiring an additional 105,122 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $11,885,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 254,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 122,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DWX stock opened at $33.72 on Thursday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $40.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.57.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Further Reading

