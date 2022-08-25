Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $262,000 in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STAG opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.81. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $48.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 114.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

