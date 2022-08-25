Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Atmos Energy by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATO. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of ATO opened at $116.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.88. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.80 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.28%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

