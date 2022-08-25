Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 68,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $243.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.29.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Recommended Stories

