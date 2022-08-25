iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Position Increased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 105.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,074,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,527,000 after acquiring an additional 385,272 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,570,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5,598.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 288,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,027,000 after purchasing an additional 283,044 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 115,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 68,638 shares during the period. Finally, First International Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,934,000.

Shares of IXJ stock opened at $81.33 on Thursday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $75.33 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.85 and its 200-day moving average is $83.51.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

