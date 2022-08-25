Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 26,558 TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 194,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,093,000 after purchasing an additional 44,131 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,195,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,732,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 42,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,078,000 after buying an additional 10,053 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 144,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,106,000 after acquiring an additional 89,170 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,981,482.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransUnion Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.25.

NYSE:TRU opened at $80.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $72.26 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.32.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.76%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

