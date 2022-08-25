Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $128.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.52 and a twelve month high of $175.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.57 and its 200 day moving average is $128.04. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 711.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 555.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.29.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

