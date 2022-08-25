Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $255,000 in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 58,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,890,000 after buying an additional 10,929 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $231.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.26. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.67 and a twelve month high of $285.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

IQVIA Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.