Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 834 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 689.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,168,000 after buying an additional 2,665,299 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 436.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,614,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,231 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 882,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,078,000 after purchasing an additional 543,922 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,512,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,192,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,863,000 after purchasing an additional 341,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

BERY opened at $57.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.72 and a 200 day moving average of $57.32. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BERY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.56.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.