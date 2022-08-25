Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 2,443 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point set a $24.50 target price on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

IRT opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average is $23.64. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.