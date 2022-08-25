Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,857 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of Methode Electronics worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,307,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,304,000 after buying an additional 53,431 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,080,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,145,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,991,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,809,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 444,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,848,000 after buying an additional 148,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average is $42.33. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.10 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 20.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $308,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 396,420 shares in the company, valued at $15,281,991. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MEI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Stories

