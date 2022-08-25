Jennison Associates LLC Acquires New Stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 99,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of 1Life Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $212,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 125.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). The company had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.99 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. Research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.19.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

