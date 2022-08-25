Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE RGR opened at $55.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.44. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $81.72.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 26.90%.

In related news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 2,530 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $160,098.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 3,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $189,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,600.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 2,530 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $160,098.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Featured Articles

