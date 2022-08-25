WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $927,000 Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Balchem were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 86.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 156,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,361,000 after buying an additional 72,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,804,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,599,000 after purchasing an additional 39,767 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 38,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Balchem by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 29,749 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BCPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Balchem from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
Balchem Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Balchem
In related news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total value of $131,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Balchem Company Profile
Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Balchem (BCPC)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.