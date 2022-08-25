Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,756 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 35.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,873,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,743,000 after buying an additional 2,065,566 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,095,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,760,000 after purchasing an additional 946,759 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,074,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,132,000 after buying an additional 778,707 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth $15,093,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at $16,642,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their target price on ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

CHX opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 2.68. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $28.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 37.98%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

