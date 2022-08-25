WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.58.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $35.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 142.58%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

