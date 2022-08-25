Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Cohu worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,535,000 after acquiring an additional 615,899 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,620,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,954,000 after acquiring an additional 14,791 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,550,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,890,000 after acquiring an additional 629,135 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,107,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,176,000 after acquiring an additional 161,254 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10,362 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COHU. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.63.

Cohu Stock Up 1.4 %

COHU stock opened at $28.69 on Thursday. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $39.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.55.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Cohu had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $217.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $301,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,800.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

