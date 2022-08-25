Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Position Increased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $931,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 140.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 11.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 11.8% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 175,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after buying an additional 18,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Werner Enterprises Trading Down 0.5 %

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Shares of WERN stock opened at $42.35 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.97. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Werner Enterprises

In related news, Director Carmen A. Tapio purchased 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,374.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,184.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.