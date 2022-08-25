WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,060 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Redwood Trust worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RWT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Redwood Trust to $10.50 in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Redwood Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.34. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

Redwood Trust declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 11.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 242.11%.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

