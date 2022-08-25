3,924 Shares in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,299,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,417,000 after acquiring an additional 899,208 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,677,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 1,627.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,522,000 after acquiring an additional 129,585 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 264.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 61,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after buying an additional 44,756 shares during the period. Finally, 6elm Capital LP purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,088,000.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total value of $263,757.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $168.69 per share, with a total value of $4,959,486.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 479,876 shares in the company, valued at $80,950,282.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total transaction of $263,757.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avis Budget Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $184.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $178.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.55 and a 200-day moving average of $203.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.11. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.68 and a 1-year high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.48 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 477.68%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 46.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.