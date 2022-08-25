Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMAT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 341.5% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock opened at $44.45 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $39.15 and a 12 month high of $51.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.93.

