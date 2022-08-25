Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of REGENXBIO as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,400 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REGENXBIO Trading Up 4.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $33.27 on Thursday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $46.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGNX shares. TheStreet raised REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Featured Articles

