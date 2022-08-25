WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 23,857 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,857 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 24.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $14.79 on Thursday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $154.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

