Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Invests $60,000 in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BUFD. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at $832,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter valued at $10,284,000.

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

Shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs stock opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35.

