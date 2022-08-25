Jennison Associates LLC Buys Shares of 22,699 Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 140.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 11.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 11.8% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 175,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 18,499 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 57.0% in the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 16,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Insider Transactions at Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

In related news, Director Carmen A. Tapio purchased 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.20 per share, with a total value of $49,374.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,184.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $48.79.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

