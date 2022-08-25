BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Position Increased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at about $31,987,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,432,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,828,000 after purchasing an additional 316,720 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 147.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 493,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,689,000 after purchasing an additional 293,955 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 743,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,450,000 after purchasing an additional 218,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth approximately $9,113,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BankUnited to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

BankUnited Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BKU stock opened at $39.39 on Thursday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.08. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.25.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $238.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BankUnited

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $306,981.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.