Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Macy’s news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,878 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of M opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.71. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Macy’s to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.