Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Raised to B at TheStreet

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Chase Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $92.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $879.10 million, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.65. Chase has a 52 week low of $74.36 and a 52 week high of $119.00.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $88.62 million during the quarter.

In other Chase news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,943 shares in the company, valued at $473,292.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $114,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,292.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Chase sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $270,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,798,683.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCF. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Chase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,252,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Chase in the second quarter worth $8,633,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 10.6% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 326,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,396,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Chase during the first quarter valued at $2,505,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chase in the 1st quarter worth about $1,742,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

