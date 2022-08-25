Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Raised to B at TheStreet

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Chase Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $92.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $879.10 million, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.65. Chase has a 52 week low of $74.36 and a 52 week high of $119.00.
Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $88.62 million during the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Chase
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chase
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCF. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Chase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,252,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Chase in the second quarter worth $8,633,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 10.6% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 326,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,396,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Chase during the first quarter valued at $2,505,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chase in the 1st quarter worth about $1,742,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Chase Company Profile
Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.
