Medifast (NYSE:MED) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
Medifast Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of MED stock opened at $129.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29. Medifast has a 52-week low of $125.18 and a 52-week high of $239.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.08.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Medifast by 16.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Medifast by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Medifast by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 129.4% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.
Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.
