Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,047 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,690 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.08% of Brookline Bancorp worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 235,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 13.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 11.8% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 466,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,380,000 after buying an additional 49,415 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 693.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,152,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,234,000 after buying an additional 3,629,143 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

