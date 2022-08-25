Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 509,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 59,283 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 38,645 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 16,049 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ HALO opened at $42.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $52.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 75.11%. The business had revenue of $152.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

HALO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

