Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 476,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,756,000 after purchasing an additional 57,870 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,241,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.40.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN opened at $102.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.86. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $136,542.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,537.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

