Jennison Associates LLC Acquires New Shares in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Editas Medicine as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Editas Medicine by 8,546.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EDIT. Barclays raised their target price on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.

Editas Medicine Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $16.07 on Thursday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $73.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.15.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 580.16%. The business had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1578.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Editas Medicine

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 5,145 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $51,758.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,795 shares of company stock valued at $82,340 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Profile

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

Further Reading

