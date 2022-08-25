37,466 Shares in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of SMART Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SMART Global by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,087,000 after purchasing an additional 57,953 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in SMART Global by 419.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 964,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,963,000 after purchasing an additional 778,419 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SMART Global by 127.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 628,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 352,734 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SMART Global by 237.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 353,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SMART Global by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,257,000 after purchasing an additional 55,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SGH opened at $19.34 on Thursday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79.

Insider Activity at SMART Global

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $462.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.02 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 48.23% and a net margin of 3.64%. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Adams acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,566,115.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SMART Global news, CFO Ken Rizvi purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $75,862.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 125,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,461.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Adams purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 915,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,566,115.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their target price on SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

