TheStreet Upgrades SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) to C

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.19.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SunPower has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $34.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $665,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $665,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $349,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,897.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,371 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in SunPower by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SunPower by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,120,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after acquiring an additional 253,222 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SunPower by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SunPower by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,512,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,566,000 after purchasing an additional 94,519 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.