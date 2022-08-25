TheStreet Upgrades SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) to C

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.19.
SunPower Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SunPower has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $34.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $665,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $665,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $349,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,897.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,371 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in SunPower by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SunPower by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,120,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after acquiring an additional 253,222 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SunPower by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SunPower by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,512,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,566,000 after purchasing an additional 94,519 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SunPower Company Profile
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
