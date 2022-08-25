Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,738 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.12% of 2U as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in 2U during the first quarter worth about $1,266,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in 2U by 8.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in 2U by 122.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 2U by 58.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 13,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in 2U by 8.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,542,000 after acquiring an additional 460,723 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TWOU shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. 2U, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $37.86.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $241.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.26 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 32.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

