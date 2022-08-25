Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,107,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,224,000 after acquiring an additional 296,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,067,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,659,000 after acquiring an additional 318,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,186,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,466,000 after acquiring an additional 637,530 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,249,000 after acquiring an additional 379,981 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,437,000 after buying an additional 85,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TRNO opened at $63.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.66. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $54.51 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.65%.

TRNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Terreno Realty to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

