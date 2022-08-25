Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE:VIST opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.18. Vista Energy has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $849.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.45.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.63. Vista Energy had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $294.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Energy will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vista Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Energy by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 569,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 332,634 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $3,097,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Vista Energy by 648.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,087,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 942,088 shares during the period. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

