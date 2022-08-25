Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Vista Energy Stock Performance
NYSE:VIST opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.18. Vista Energy has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $849.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.45.
Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.63. Vista Energy had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $294.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Energy will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Energy
Vista Energy Company Profile
Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vista Energy (VIST)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.