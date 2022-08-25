Jennison Associates LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,247,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,749,000 after purchasing an additional 80,150 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,948,000 after purchasing an additional 217,857 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 993,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,630,000 after purchasing an additional 192,057 shares during the period. Tensile Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 849,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after buying an additional 87,089 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 811,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $45.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

