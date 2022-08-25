Jennison Associates LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,247,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,749,000 after purchasing an additional 80,150 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,948,000 after purchasing an additional 217,857 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 993,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,630,000 after purchasing an additional 192,057 shares during the period. Tensile Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 849,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after buying an additional 87,089 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 811,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $45.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

ASO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

