Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Park City Group to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Park City Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCYG opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44. Park City Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $114.58 million, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Park City Group

Park City Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Park City Group in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in Park City Group by 93.1% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Park City Group by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Park City Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.