Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Park City Group to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
NASDAQ PCYG opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44. Park City Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $114.58 million, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.14.
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
