Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462,174 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.15% of Bandwidth worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 74.8% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 257,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 110,209 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Bandwidth by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the first quarter worth $1,054,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the first quarter worth $3,954,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 255,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bandwidth

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,063.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,105 shares of company stock valued at $22,113 over the last 90 days. 5.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bandwidth Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of BAND opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $110.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $71.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

About Bandwidth

(Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Read More

