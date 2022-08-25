ITT (NYSE:ITT) Upgraded at TheStreet

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on ITT to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Stock Performance

ITT stock opened at $77.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47. ITT has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $105.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $733.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ITT will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $262,731.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,382,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in ITT by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,379,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in ITT by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 3.2% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 84,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ITT

(Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.