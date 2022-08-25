BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of BBQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
BBQ Stock Up 0.2 %
BBQ stock opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $184.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.78. BBQ has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of BBQ
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in BBQ during the 4th quarter worth $26,699,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BBQ by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 74,426 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BBQ by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in BBQ by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 26,990 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in BBQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BBQ
BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Village Inn, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City, Tahoe Joe's Steakhouse, Bakers Square, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items, and side dishes and appetizers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BBQ (BBQ)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.