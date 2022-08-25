Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Bel Fuse Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BELFA opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $375.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.69.
Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $170.57 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.35%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse
About Bel Fuse
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bel Fuse (BELFA)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.