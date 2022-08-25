Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFAGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFA opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $375.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $170.57 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bel Fuse stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFAGet Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.19% of Bel Fuse worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

