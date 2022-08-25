Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFA opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $375.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $170.57 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

About Bel Fuse

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bel Fuse stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. ( NASDAQ:BELFA Get Rating ) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.19% of Bel Fuse worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

